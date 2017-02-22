A plan to use National Guard troops to end Chicago’s gang violence and restore peace on the steets

Posted 5:54 PM, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 06:07PM, February 23, 2017
BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 29: National Guard patrol a neighborhood near a CVS pharmacy that was looted and burned by rioters on Monday after the funeral of Freddie Gray, on April 29, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 29: National Guard patrol a neighborhood near a CVS pharmacy that was looted and burned by rioters on Monday after the funeral of Freddie Gray, on April 29, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Former IL Assistant United States Attorney & First Assistant State’s Attorney of Cook County, Bob Milan joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his plan to bring in 4,000-8,000 National Guard troops to lock down the most dangerous neighborhoods in Chicago at night and end the violence plaguing the city.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​