A plan to use National Guard troops to end Chicago’s gang violence and restore peace on the steets
Former IL Assistant United States Attorney & First Assistant State’s Attorney of Cook County, Bob Milan joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his plan to bring in 4,000-8,000 National Guard troops to lock down the most dangerous neighborhoods in Chicago at night and end the violence plaguing the city.
