Wintrust Business Lunch 2/21/17: Stock Tips, Hot Tub Parties, & Digital Marketing

The market continues to show green, but the question is, for how much longer? Steve Bertrand is on top of the markets by checking in with WGN’s Steve Alexander, and CNBC’s Jon Najarian for the latest stock tip. Andrew Herrmann of DNA Info shared this week’s, “Openings & Closings”, focusing on a new hot tub bar called,”Bunny Slope“, Victor Pascucci is the new Managing Partner at Lightbank and joined Steve to talk about the VC firm’s future strategy, and Mabbly‘s Chief Growth Officer, Vlad Moldavskiy stopped by the studio to talk about digital marketing in 2017.