Will President Trump’s attacks on the media hurt him?

It’s Monday so that means it’s Touché time! Political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Varones join Justin to talk about another big week in national politics including the “Not My President” Presidents Day protests around the country, the fallout from President Trump’s press conference late last week, President Trump’s rocky relationship with the media, President Trump pursuing his attack on Sweden and Lt. General H.R. McMaster being named new National Security Adviser.

