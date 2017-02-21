× The Opening Bell 2/21/17: Chicago’s Express Train From The Loop To Ohare

Chicagoans know that getting to and from Ohare International Airport can be a trip in and of itself. Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter at Chicago Tribune) joined Steve to talk about the possible revival of the Ohare Express Train program from the loop to Ohare. Snow Saxman (a.k.a The Money Oracle) looks at the financial world a little differently than most, and told Steve about how one’s past plays a vital role in future success.