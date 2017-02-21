× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-20-17

We have an amazing show for you to start the week! Political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Varones get things started by breaking down the Week in Trump, author and former white supremacist Christian Picciolini talks race, rehabilitation and his book, “Romantic Violence: Memoirs of an American Skinhead,” National Geographic explorer Kenny Broad explains the lessons learned from underwater caves, Sudanese-American singer-songwriter Sinkane talks performance and politics and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the great Material Reissue!

