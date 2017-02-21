× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/21/17): A serious plan to crush Chicago’s gang war with the National Guard, the emotion of violence, and Kasso’s V-Day mistake

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 52 (02/21/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune reporter/columnist and ex-Kasso legman Will Lee to talk about the roots of Chicago’s violence, President Trump’s relationship with the media, who has the best accent, and of course- a discussion on Game of Thrones. Robert Milan, a former Cook County and federal prosecutor, joins the show to talk about an expansive plan that would bring 4,000 – 8,000 National Guard troops to Chicago and all but end gun violence in Chicago’s most dangerous neighborhoods. Plus, Kasso ruins Valentine’s Day.

