#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Bridget just visited the New York Toy Fair…
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HASBRO - The TRANSFORMERS RESCUE BOTS line from PLAYSKOOL rolls out with new and interactive figures and playsets that give little heroes the opportunity to gear up for big adventures and interactive playtime. A demonstrator at the Hasbro, Inc. showroom at the American International Toy Fair highlights the FLIP RACERS OPTIMUS PRIME TRAILER, the largest converting OPTIMUS PRIME vehicle in the PLAYSKOOL HEROES line yet!, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in New York. Standing 15" tall in bot mode, OPTIMUS PRIME converts into the ultimate race track, with a two-lane speedway for the BLURR and BUMBLEBEE. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision for Hasbro/AP Images)
And Bill could not be any more jealous. It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the New York Toy Fair, including a revamped Teddy Ruxpin, and more!
