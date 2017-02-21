× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Bridget just visited the New York Toy Fair…

And Bill could not be any more jealous. It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the New York Toy Fair, including a revamped Teddy Ruxpin, and more!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.