Steve Cochran Full Show 02.21.17: Tuesdays are for the kids

We kicked off the show today with 3 very impressive young men that are focused on getting kids off the streets with their ‘Baskets Not Bullets.’ Lissa Druss Christman, Ryan Burrow, Ashley Galante, and Chef John Hogan rounded out our Tuesday, all with in-studio chats about their areas of expertise. Dean Richards speaks in tongues and Troy Murray checked in about the hot Blackhawks.