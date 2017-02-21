× Stacy Ritter Shares, Sand, Surf, Shopping & SOBE WFF with Taste Fort Lauderdale!

President of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Visitors and Convention Bureau, Stacy Ritter joins Dane to preview this years South Beach Wine and Food Fest that includes “Taste Fort Lauderdale” from Feb 22-26. Hear as Stacy fills us in on her Chicagoland roots with family in Arlington Heights moving to Florida and leaving winter behind when she was a teen. Listen at Stacy talks about the 7 key events as part of Sobe WFF and the great ways Fort Lauderdale is highlighted along with some of the biggest stars in food. Stacy loves her city and is excited to share reasons you will love it too, year round and for food, art, shopping and of course beautiful beaches.

For more information on Greater Fort Lauderdale and all there is to see and do go to: https://www.sunny.org/

For events, schedules and stars of South Beach Wine and Food Festival check out: http://sobefest.com/