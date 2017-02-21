× Rep. Kinzinger likes H.R. McMaster as President Trump’s next national security adviser

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is a good choice for President Trump’s new national security adviser, Russian/U.S. relations, and the future of N. Korea’s military.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3304065/3304065_2017-02-21-185705.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

