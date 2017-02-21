Rep. Kinzinger likes H.R. McMaster as President Trump’s next national security adviser

Posted 7:40 PM, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:54AM, February 23, 2017
US President Donald Trump announces US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017. ( NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump announces US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017. ( NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is a good choice for President Trump’s new national security adviser, Russian/U.S. relations, and the future of N. Korea’s military.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​