× Ninja course for grown-ups opens in North Center

NORTH CENTER — Windy City Ninjas can’t boast that it’s the Chicago’s first ninja warrior gym — that honor goes to Junior Ninja Warriors — but it is the first to offer classes for adults as well as kids.

The North Center gym is now open at 2500 W. Bradley Place. Picture 10,000 square feet packed with obstacles like warped walls, climbing ropes and hanging rings instead of treadmills, all designed to test strength, agility and fitness.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Hourlong adult classes are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per session.