Logan Act, Airbnb ordinance, NFL concussion settlement and more.

University of Texas School of Law Professor Stephen Vladeck joins Legal Face-Off to discuss whether the Trump Administration violated The Logan Act.

Next, Rich and Jason welcome Liberty Justice Center President Pat Hughes to discuss a seminal labor case.

Rich and Jason are then joined by Keep Chicago Livable General Counsel Shorge Sato to discuss this week’s hearing on a Chicago ordinance regulating the home-sharing industry.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Rich and Jason cover a federal probe into the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk, the NFL concussion settlement and breaking legal news involving The Bachelorette & Brian Urlacher.