“Hell or High Water” Movie Producer, Gigi Pritzker

What does it mean to be a movie producer? More specifically, what exactly does a movie producer do?

In the podcast below, movie producer and CEO of Oddlot Entertainment, Gigi Pritzker, joins me in the WGN Studios. Over Beet Bruschetta with black kale, smoked pecans, red onions, and whipped goat cheese, and a Spinach and Endive Salad with apple, pecorino, hempseed and buttermilk dressing from Lula Cafe, we discuss just how the heck movies actually get made.

Gigi Pritzker has been producing films for most of her adult life. In 2001 she began OddLot Entertainment, a film production and financing company. Based in Los Angeles and Chicago, OddLot’s past releases include Jon Stewart’s directorial debut, Rosewater; Ivan Reitman’s, Draft Day, starring Kevin Costner; the highly-anticipated adaptation of the sci-fi novel, Ender’s Game with Harrison Ford; the directorial debut of Academy Award® winning writers, Jim Rash and Nat Faxon’s, The Way, Way Back; the critically acclaimed, Drive, starring Ryan Gosling; and Rabbit Hole, the 2010 Academy Award®-nominated film starring Nicole Kidman. Now, Hell or High Water, with Jeff Bridges, is up for an Academy Award® for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Bridges for Best Supporting Actor.

In addition to films, Gigi also develops and produces live stage productions, including the long-running, Tony Award winning Million Dollar Quartet, through her company, Relevant Theatricals. It is no wonder that Gigi was recently honored by the Chicago International Film Festival with a special tribute during its Industry Days sessions.

