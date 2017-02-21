× Eddie O looks at how the Blackhawks have positioned themselves for another playoff run

Chicago Blackhawks guru Eddie Olczyk joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about the Blackhawks surging towards the playoffs and where they are in the standings.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3304071/3304071_2017-02-21-190211.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

