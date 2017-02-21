CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 18: Artemi Panarin #72 of the Chicago Blackhawks fires a shot past Eric Gryba #62 of the Edmonton Oilers at the United Center on February 18, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Oilers defeated the Blackhawks 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Eddie O looks at how the Blackhawks have positioned themselves for another playoff run
Chicago Blackhawks guru Eddie Olczyk joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about the Blackhawks surging towards the playoffs and where they are in the standings.
