Author and reformed white supremacist Christian Picciolini: “Make no mistake, those people that call themselves the alt-right are neo-Nazi’s”

Author, former white supremacist and peace activist Christian Picciolini joins Justin to discuss his book, “Romantic Violence: Memoirs of an American Skinhead.” Christian talks about growing up in Blue Island, his struggle to find an identity and community, when racism started to enter his life, meeting white supremacist Clark Martell, the neo-Nazi skinhead movement starting in Blue Island, leading the white supremacist movement at the age of 16, having doubts about the ideology every day of his life, obscure punk music playing a big part in his life, starting one of the first white power bands in the United States, what it took for him to rehabilitate, becoming an enemy of his own movement, the pivotal role his brother played in his life, founding Life After Hate, how he feels about the current political climate and his upcoming appearance at the Ethical Humanist Society of Chicago.

