Wintrust Business Lunch 2/20/17: Deodorants, Novels, & International Visas

President’s Day marks a holiday for some, but not for Steve Bertrand. Will Flanagan (GM of Chicago Inno) stopped by the studio to chat about everything business and tech including a more affordable smart glasses option and Dwyane Wade’s new favorite deodorant. Steve also celebrated President’s Day by discussing the business of the US presidency with Burt Solomon (Political journalist, historian, and author) and to touch on his new book, “The Murder of Willie Lincoln“. Finally, immigration has been at the top of mind lately, and Envoy surveyed the effects immigration has on US business and Dick Burke (Envoy CEO) discussed the findings with Steve.