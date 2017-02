× WGN Radio Theatre #156: Suspense, Father Knows Best, Under Arrest

Carl Amari and Michael Gastala bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, February 19, 2017. Tonight, we present “Suspense: Catch Me If You Can,” with Jane Wyman (02-17-49), “Father Knows Best: Betty’s Screen Test” (05-18-50) with Robert Young and “Under Arrest: The Sam Carver Case” (02-06-49) with Joe DeSantis.