Top Five@5 (2/20/17):Protesters mark “No My President’s Day,” Larry Wilmore is fed up with Milo Yiannopoulos, and more…
Top Five@5 for Monday, February 21st, 2017:
Protesters gathered across the country to celebrate “Not My President’s Day,” President Trump rallies a crowd in Florida, Kurt Cobain would have been 50 this year, Denzel Washington talks about his role in “Fences,” and Larry Wilmore stands up to Milo Yiannopoulos.
