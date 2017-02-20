Listen: Northwestern at Illinois – also on AM 1000

Top Five@5 (2/20/17):Protesters mark “No My President’s Day,” Larry Wilmore is fed up with Milo Yiannopoulos, and more…

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 20: Arturo Gomez participates in a Presidents Day protest near Trump Tower on February 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The demonstration was one of many anti-Trump rallies held around the country on the federal holiday billed as Not My Presidents Day. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Monday, February 21st, 2017:

Protesters gathered across the country to celebrate “Not My President’s Day,” President Trump rallies a crowd in Florida, Kurt Cobain would have been 50 this year, Denzel Washington talks about his role in “Fences,” and Larry Wilmore stands up to Milo Yiannopoulos.

