× Top Five@5 (2/20/17):Protesters mark “No My President’s Day,” Larry Wilmore is fed up with Milo Yiannopoulos, and more…

Top Five@5 for Monday, February 21st, 2017:

Protesters gathered across the country to celebrate “Not My President’s Day,” President Trump rallies a crowd in Florida, Kurt Cobain would have been 50 this year, Denzel Washington talks about his role in “Fences,” and Larry Wilmore stands up to Milo Yiannopoulos.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3303654/3303654_2017-02-20-195154.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​