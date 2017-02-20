× The Opening Bell 2/20/17: US Construction and Business

The US infrastructure is a concern for many on the local and national level. Steve talked with one of largest construction firms in Illinois and known across the nation about the state of infrastructure – Walsh Construction‘s Co-CEO, Dan Walsh. Steve also touched on the state’s University system and it continues to move forward. The former CIO of McDonalds, Dave Weick, discussed the new “David & Joanne Weick Endowed Faculty Research Fellowship” at the Northern Illinois University College of Business and shared his perspective on the latest business news.