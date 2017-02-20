× The Mincing Rascals 2/16/17: Covering Governor Rauner’s Budget Proposal and Saying Goodbye to Kristin Decker

This podcast was recorded last Thursday 2/16/17 at 11AM

John Williams and Steve Bertrand from WGN Radio and Scott Stantis, Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary from the Chicago Tribune mince while Kristen reports live from Springfield after Gov Rauner’s budget proposal. Later, John reads from a recent article from Rex Huppke discussing the violence in Chicago. Finally, the latest White House leaks involving questions about the contact between Russia and President Trump’s presidential campaign.

One last bit of news, Kristin Decker has accepted another position and worked her last day at WGN today. She will be profoundly missed and has contributed to so many different shows throughout her years at WGN including being the founding producer of The Mincing Rascals.

John Williams recommends Al Gero (and more specifically his song Spain)

Steve Bertrand recommends the documentary 13th

Scott Stantis recommends Better Off Ted

Eric Zorn recommends NPR and FiveThirtyEight’s politics podcasts