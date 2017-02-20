× Sudanese artist Sinkane: “The whole goal for me is to connect with people”

Musician Ahmed Gallab, aka Sinkane, joins Justin to talk about his career, how his music has evolved, the importance of connecting with people, moving around a lot as a kid, how that experience helped him and influenced his music, having a Sudanese background, immigration and the current political climate, his new record, “Life & Livin’ It” and his upcoming show at Lincoln Hall.

