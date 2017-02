× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.20.17: Wait…Sweden…What?

We are back from a weekend of monitoring our new President and what he had to say/Tweet. CNN’s Ryan Nobles helped us figure it all out. We also spoke with a devastated Paul Konrad who did not make the TV anchor ‘hottie’ list. David Hochberg talked mortgages while Dean Richards gave us a weekend entertainment wrap up. And Sandberg brags about her fancy sinks upon her return from Mexico!