Hammond Organist Scott May tells Bill and Wendy about some of the coolest musicians he’s played organ for, and why he wanted to get into the instrument. Check him out at the star-studded Sound Soul Summit Wednesday at the Arcada Theatre, which will feature Dr. Lonnie Smith and Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge, Emiko, The Ides of March, Reverend Jimmie Smith, Frankie Valli’s music director, Robby Robinson and so many more.