× National Geographic explorer Kenny Broad: “If you can’t be smart, be first”

National Geographic explorer and Environmental Anthropologist Kenny Broad joins Justin to talk about his great career, how he became interested in exploring, the risk involved in doing his job, wanting boredom on an expedition, the growing influence that technology has on exploration, commercial and private interests getting involved in exploration, the impact of climate change and his Nat Geo Live events this week at The Goodman Theatre.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio