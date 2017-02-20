× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Oscar Predictions, The Great Wall, Fist Fight

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress, and Collin Souter review the weekend’s new movies including The Great Wall, Fist Fight, A Cure For Wellness, A United Kingdom and XX.

Plus analysis of the box office, the best movies of 1987 and Oscar predictions!

