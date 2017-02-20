Unfinished bronze Oscar statuettes, some in a sock for protection, stand January 13, 2017 at Polich Tallix Foundary in Rock Tavern, Upstate New York.
A stylized figure of a knight holding a crusader's sword standing on a reel of film with five spokes signifying the five original branches of the Academy (actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers) is widely considered the most prestigious cinema award trophy. (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Oscar Predictions, The Great Wall, Fist Fight
Nick Digilio, Erik Childress, and Collin Souter review the weekend’s new movies including The Great Wall, Fist Fight, A Cure For Wellness, A United Kingdom and XX.
Plus analysis of the box office, the best movies of 1987 and Oscar predictions!