× Live from Studio 435: Material Reissue

This is such a treat! Material Reissue (original Material Issue members Ted Ansani, Mike Zelenko and new member Phil Angotti) join Justin in-studio to talk about the impact that the great Chicago band Material Issue had on popular music, what it was like when the band was at the height of its popularity, the sudden death of leader Jim Ellison and the aftermath that followed, why Ted and Mike decided to call it quits when Jim Ellison died, why Ted and Mike decided to play together again, what it was like playing those classic songs again for the first time and an upcoming show at Metro with The Lilacs and The Bad Examples. Material Reissue also perform wonderful renditions of Material Issue classics including “Renee Remains the Same,” “Diane” and “The Next Big Thing.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio