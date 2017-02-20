× “Elton Jim” Turano gets “profiled” during a bank visit, lauds Louie Anderson in “Baskets,” thinks his cat is a genius, and probes the new Playboy Club opening

In this 40th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recounts a recent visit to his bank and how his dark clothing may have gotten him “profiled” as a potential bank robber. He also recognizes the compelling acting of comedian Louie Anderson in the FX comedy, “Baskets,” and details a new study stating cats may be as smart as dogs. Jim uses his cat, Grimsby, and her apparent high intelligence as proof. And in the “Pop Culture Club” with Emily Armanettt and producer Craig Collins, Jim ponders if a new Playboy Club opening in New York can re-create its old appeal in this new era.