Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan. left, shouts at an official in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The Wizards won 109-99. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Down and Distance: Bulls’ troubles start with underestimating MJ
Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis welcome NBA-Tv’s Sekou Smith to the podcast to discuss the possibilities of a Jimmy Butler trade, diagnose the Chicago Bulls front office troubles and explains how the relevance of Michael Jordan continue to be a major hurdle.