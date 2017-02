× Bill and Wendy Full Show 02-20-17

Bill and Wendy go over a slew of topics today, from high school theater, to what seems like David Cassidy’s imminent demise, to words people use that make them sound old. Guests include organist Scott May, who promotes his star-studded Sound Soul Summit, Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn on Trump’s financial impact and ABC correspondent Mark Remillard on a falling teen suicide attempts rate.