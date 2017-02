× Baby News, Monster Trucks and Movie Scores Going Mainstream

Nick Digilio kicks off his show with some baby news from producer Dan, a recap of the Monster Truck show from newsman Vic Vaughn and an explanation why music scores are going mainstream from fill-in traffic reporter Jim Ryan.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)