× After Hours with Rick Kogan 2/19/17

On this edition of After Hours, Rick welcomes singer Annie Pringle Burnell to talk about her life and musical career, and play some beautiful music.

Rick shares two clips from the most recent “Panorama” show at the Hideout Inn.

Writer Ron Rapoport is on the phone to talk about his latest book, “The Lost Journalism of Ring Lardner” and share his insight on one of the most interesting and iconic writers in Chicago journalism.

Finally, J.W. Basilo and members of the Chicago Slam Works are in-studio to talk about their new production, “Nevermind, It’s Nothing”. The show runs through March 24 at Stage 773. For more information, visit ChicagoSlamWorks.com.