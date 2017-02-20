Christie Jones, from left, Teresa Moreno and Michelle Gregory celebrate the announcement of the Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage across the U.S. on North Halsted Street in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood June 26, 2015.
ABC’s Mark Remillard on less teen suicide attempts: “Policies that prevent same-sex marriage…constitute a form of structural stigma”
ABC correspondent Mark Remillard tells us what the passing of same-sex marriage laws means for teen quality of life. The statistics show that progress on those laws has correlated with the decrease in teen suicide attempts. Mark breaks down this good news for Bill and Wendy today.