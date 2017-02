× A.B. Stoddard breaks down Trump’s new National Security Adviser

Associate editor and columnist for Real Clear politics, A.B. Stoddard joins Roe Conn and Hannah Stanley (in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about President Trump picking Lt. General H.R. McMcasters to be the new National Security Adviser.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3303652/3303652_2017-02-20-194452.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

