Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, February 18, 2017. Tonight, we present “The Shadow: Murder on Approval,” starring Orson Welles (08-21-38), “My Favorite Husband: George’s Mother Visits” (03-04-49) and “This is Your FBI: The Half Pint Horse Player” (10-10-47).