VIDEO: Epic Steel Orchestra brings calypso sounds and ‘power of vision’

Dave Hoekstra welcomes Julian Champion, founder of the West Point School of Music in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, and the members of the Epic Steel Orchestra, an 8-piece steel drum ensemble comprised of students from the school. They talk about West Point's mission of preventing violence through academic and musical growth and the importance of the arts in communities where funding is scarce, we hear a few live performances and more.
