× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/19/17

It’s another full show on this week’s edition of the Sunday Spin and no shortage of things to talk about.

First up, we’ll do our weekly spin through national politics including the latest involving the Trump cabinet and his “campaign” stop in Florida Saturday.

After that, Rick speaks to Martha Jo Black. She’s the author of “Joe Black: More than a Dodger,” an homage to her father and a great read about a man who rose through segregation to become the 1952 NL MVP–and much, much more.