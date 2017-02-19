The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/19/17
It’s another full show on this week’s edition of the Sunday Spin and no shortage of things to talk about.
First up, we’ll do our weekly spin through national politics including the latest involving the Trump cabinet and his “campaign” stop in Florida Saturday.
After that, Rick speaks to Martha Jo Black. She’s the author of “Joe Black: More than a Dodger,” an homage to her father and a great read about a man who rose through segregation to become the 1952 NL MVP–and much, much more.
Then, Rick is joined by Michael Mini, the executive vice president of the Chicagoland Apartment Association. Mike and Rick will discuss moves in Springfield to try to allow rent control–and how the budget plan being discussed in the Senate could affect renters.
For our last guests, we have state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Tinley Park, and Steve Ferkau, a volunteer with the Respiratory Health Association. Steve is a double-lung transplant recipient and will be making his 15th climb up the Hancock Center later this month on behalf of Respiratory Health Association. Sen. Hastings will also take part in the event. They all will discuss #Hustle2017 as well as the current state of Illinois budget crisis.