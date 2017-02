× The February Funk, Politics, & America’s Collective Anxiety

Today on the Undue Anxiety Podcast, I’m joined by my wife Julie to discuss what I’ve begun to call the “February Funk,” a period in which a lot us tend to feel a little depressed, a little stuck, a little anxious. Julie and I talk about how the “Funk” – and our country’s current political climate – are bringing her down, and how she thinks we might fix it.