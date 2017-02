× The Beat Full Show (2/19/17): Evaluating Cubs and Sox on MLB Network’s Top 100

Adam Hoge, Jarrett Payton and Mark Carman bring you an abbreviated Sunday edition of The Beat: the guys evaluate the placement of Cubs and White Sox on MLB Network’s list of the Top 100 Players in baseball right now (Kris Bryant clocks in highest at #4); they also debate the many possible outcomes for the Bears at the QB position heading into 2017, and more.