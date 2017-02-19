The American Presidency: Ranking The Worst and First with Doris Kearns Goodwin

President-elect Barack Obama is welcomed by President George W. Bush for a meeting at the White House with former presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite).
President-elect Barack Obama is welcomed by President George W. Bush for a meeting at the White House with former presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite).
Dave, Roger and Lise take about 45 U.S. Presidents and 45 interesting and usual facts, along with a ranking of the Top 5 and bottom 5 leaders of the free world with Pulitzer Prize winning author and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.