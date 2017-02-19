State Sen. Michael Hastings and RHA volunteer Steve Ferkau on #Hustle2017

State Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Tinley Park), and Steve Ferkau, a volunteer with the Respiratory Health Association joins Rick in the studio. Steve is a double-lung transplant recipient and will be making his 15th climb up the Hancock Center later this month on behalf of Respiratory Health Association. Sen. Hastings will also take part in the event. They will discuss #Hustle2017 as well as the current state of Illinois budget crisis.