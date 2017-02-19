× OTL #540: Rent control in Chicago, The Secret History of Queen Sylvia Embry, Assisting Chicago’s immigrant community

Mike Stephen talks with Pilsen Alliance director Byron Sigcho about the displacement of some of our city’s residents and the movement for rent control in Chicago, chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about singer and bassist Queen Sylvia Embry for this week’s “Winter Blues” edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music, and checks in with Centro Romero executive director Daysi Funes about how her organization is helping with the challenges facing Chicago’s immigrant community. Meanwhile, we discuss wacky bass players and the recent insanity between Mayor Emanuel and Governor Rauner. This week’s local music is provided by The Sweet Maries.

