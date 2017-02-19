Mariah Carey’s ‘Tell-All’ Interview With Dean Richards

Mariah Carey accepts an award for best R&B song at the third annual Vibe Awards at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif., Saturday Nov. 12, 2005. (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc)
In an exclusive interview, Dean Richards talks with Mariah Carey who shares her dislike for the Grammys, the truth behind her controversial New Years Eve Performance and more!