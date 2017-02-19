× Honey West, Jordan Phelps, Luke Meierdercks and Kailey Rockwell of ‘Priscilla Queen Of The Desert’

Honey West, Jordan Phelps, Luke Meierdercks and Kailey Rockwell of ” Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” join Dean Richards to talk about their show based on the movie ‘The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.’ They break down the show about the Australian adventure of 3 friends, highlighting being a part of the LGTBQ community and being considered an outsider in society. They also play some of your favorite hits from the show!