Dean Richards’ A-List Interviews: Ice Cube & Tracy Morgan

Executive Producer/Actor Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan seen at New Line Cinema Presents the World Premiere of "Fist Fight" at Regency Village Theatre on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros/AP Images)

Dean Richards welcomes in Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan from the new movie ‘Fist Fight.’

Dean talks with Ice Cube about his habits as a student, his role in ‘Fist Fight’ and his new 3 vs. 3 basketball league called the ‘Big 3,’ bringing ex-NBAers together to play the game they love.

Dean then talks with Tracy Morgan about his triumphant return to the movies after his car accident. They then discuss  his character in ‘Fist Fight,’ his wild appearance on WGN TV and how actors need to cherish their role in society.