× Dean Richards’ A-List Interviews: Ice Cube & Tracy Morgan

Dean Richards welcomes in Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan from the new movie ‘Fist Fight.’

Dean talks with Ice Cube about his habits as a student, his role in ‘Fist Fight’ and his new 3 vs. 3 basketball league called the ‘Big 3,’ bringing ex-NBAers together to play the game they love.

Dean then talks with Tracy Morgan about his triumphant return to the movies after his car accident. They then discuss his character in ‘Fist Fight,’ his wild appearance on WGN TV and how actors need to cherish their role in society.