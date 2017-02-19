Dean Richards’ A-List Interview: Common

Common, a cast member in "John Wick: Chapter 2," poses at the premiere of the film at ArcLight Cinemas on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards shares his conversation with Chicago’s very own, and ‘John Wick 2’s’ Common. They discuss the movie, Chicago, and what the ‘Common Ground’ foundation is doing for youth in the city.