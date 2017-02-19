× Charlene: On Mindful Parenting & Inner Peace

Charlene describes her youth as a period in which a great emphasis was placed on physical appearance and presentation. This all changed, however, when a car accident sparked an unlikely journey inward that would become her life’s greatest gift. Today, she’s here to share the wisdom that has been the result of that journey, and how she uses it to build and maintain strong relationships with her three daughters.

Highlights of this episode include:

-The low-level hum of fear and anxiety that was present throughout her childhood

-The life changing car accident that would become her greatest gift

-Her coach-based approach to parenting; the opposite of helicopter parenting

-Why her goal as a parent is to help her children find their direction and purpose in life

-Tips for taming the voice inside your head