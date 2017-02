× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/18/17: Drew Harwell, Kate Linthicum

On this edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch, Amy Guth talks to the Washington Post’s Drew Harwell about Ford’s struggle to sell F-150s (a bestseller in the US) in China. Kate Linthicum from LA Times joins her later on to discuss a recent piece she wrote on a case of manufacturing jobs leaving Ohio for Mexico.