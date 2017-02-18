× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-17-17: Live from the Chicago Auto Show

On tonight’s episode of The Download, we wrap up an amazing week of shows with a live broadcast from the Chicago Auto Show! On tonight’s show, Justin is joined by Consumer Guide Automotive publisher Tom Appel to talk all things cars, the current state of the industry and what we can expect from the automotive industry under the Trump administration. The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher breaks down a huge week of political news on the national, state and local levels. And we also try to answer some car-related music trivia!

