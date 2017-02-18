× The Beat Full Show (2/18/17): Knowing when to hang it up

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: the guys have a career-related message for Tiger Woods which sparks a discussion on “protecting your legacy”; Greg Maddux passes on a Kris Bryant signed bat; Dave Eanet checks in from Welsh-Ryan Arena to talk Northwestern/Rutgers and Scottie Lindsey’s return to action; we play a round of “Who He Play For?” for ex-Cubs and White Sox, and more.