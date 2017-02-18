DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods o f the USA on the 9th green during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (2/18/17): Knowing when to hang it up
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods o f the USA on the 9th green during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: the guys have a career-related message for Tiger Woods which sparks a discussion on “protecting your legacy”; Greg Maddux passes on a Kris Bryant signed bat; Dave Eanet checks in from Welsh-Ryan Arena to talk Northwestern/Rutgers and Scottie Lindsey’s return to action; we play a round of “Who He Play For?” for ex-Cubs and White Sox, and more.