"Revise the Psalm": Celebrating Gwendolyn Brooks as she turns 100

Dave Hoekstra visits with Sandra Jackson- Opoku, co-editor of Revise the Psalm: Celebrating the Writing of Gwendolyn Brooks, a collection of poetry, essays and other art inspired by the prolific poet’s message and activism. Jackson-Opoku talks about the effort to keep the conscience of Brooks’ work moving forward, and reads a few selections from the book.